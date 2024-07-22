Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Joe Biden, 81, pulls out of US presidential race

Pakistan to push Chinese utilities in country to switch to domestic coal

Rs105bn recovered in campaign against power pilferage

Attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt condemned by FO

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

BISP starts registration for Sikh families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Nepal by 9 wickets to register first win

