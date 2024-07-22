Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 21, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 22 Jul, 2024 09:03am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Joe Biden, 81, pulls out of US presidential race

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to push Chinese utilities in country to switch to domestic coal

Read here for details.

  • Rs105bn recovered in campaign against power pilferage

Read here for details.

  • Attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt condemned by FO

Read here for details.

  • FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

Read here for details.

  • KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Read here for details.

  • BISP starts registration for Sikh families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Read here for details.

  • Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Nepal by 9 wickets to register first win

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

PM explains his govt’s approach to healthcare

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

FPCCI demands reviewing agreements with IPPs

KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

KP to earn receipts of Rs90bn from oil and gas sectors

Stability on cotton market as business activity picks up

Read more stories