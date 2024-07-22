BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from July 21, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Joe Biden, 81, pulls out of US presidential race
Read here for details.
- Pakistan to push Chinese utilities in country to switch to domestic coal
Read here for details.
- Rs105bn recovered in campaign against power pilferage
Read here for details.
- Attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt condemned by FO
Read here for details.
- FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY
Read here for details.
- KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy
Read here for details.
- BISP starts registration for Sikh families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Read here for details.
- Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Nepal by 9 wickets to register first win
Read here for details.
Comments