KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Recorder Report Published July 22, 2024 Updated July 22, 2024 06:27am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun work on several solar energy projects to solve the problem of electricity in the merged tribal districts, some of which have been successfully completed.

While, 900 mosques and places of worship in the merged tribal districts have been shifted on solar energy wherefrom 1.73 MW electricity is being generated daily and millions of rupees are being saved monthly.

Moreover, during current year in Khyber district 1100 schools, 3050 mosques will be shifted to solar energy while business centers will be connected with solar mini grids too.

KP to shift all offices, educational centres on solar energy

All promises will be fulfilled with residents of tribal merged areas people.

These views were expressed by Haji Iqbal Afridi, a member of National Assembly elected from the tribal district of Khyber, while specially participating in the meeting regarding the progress of the ongoing projects of solarization in district of Khyber under the supervision of PEDO, the sub entity of Energy & Power Department KP.

In this regard, an important meeting was held with the nominated focal persons of representatives of all elected national and provincial assemblies of Khyber district under the direction of Secretary E&P Nisar Ahmad Khan. The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Riaz Ahmed Jan, Chief Planning Officer Energy Department Dr. Mohammad Kashif Khan, Project Director of Solar Energy Engineer Asfand yar Khan and representative of NRTC Aamir Afridi.

In addition, while giving a briefing in meeting, PD Engr Asfand yar Khan informed that 3 major solar energy projects are going on in Khyber district, which include the construction of mini-grid in Bara bazaar, 1100 schools and 3,500 mosques.

The transmission line work is in final stages he added. He further said that the 3 solar energy projects in Khyber district will be completed by the end of this year.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the installation of solar systems and other issues as per the proposed lists, including the identification of mosques and schools.

