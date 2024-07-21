AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BISP starts registration for Sikh families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

APP Published 21 Jul, 2024 09:05pm

In a historic development, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Sunday started the registration process for the Sikh community in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The registration process has been commenced in pursuance of the directives of the Chairperson of the BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid.

BISP chairperson for introduction of new payment model

BISP field staff is actively conducting surveys of deserving Sikh families to include them in the program, reflecting the promise and commitment made by the chairperson to the Sikh community.

This initiative reflects Senator Rubina Khalid’s firm commitment to ensure that all deserving families, regardless of their religious background, receive the support and benefits of the BISP.

The Sikh community has expressed their gratitude to Senator Rubina Khalid and appreciated her efforts towards their welfare through BISP.

‘BISP providing aid without political affiliations’

During her recent visit to Buner, Senator Rubina Khalid met with members of the Sikh community at Pir Baba Gurdwara.

She guided the Sikh women through the BISP registration process and instructed the staff at the BISP office in Buner to facilitate the survey for deserving women from the Sikh community.

Senator Rubina Khalid also directed the staff to address the issues of all minority communities in Pakistan and to assist them in every aspect to ensure their registration and inclusion in the BISP family.

Sikh community BISP KP Government Pakistan Sikh community

Comments

200 characters

BISP starts registration for Sikh families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan to push Chinese utilities in country to switch to domestic coal

Attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt condemned by FO

Bangladesh student group 'won't call off protests': spokesman

Bangladesh top court scraps most job quotas that triggered deadly protests, media reports

Rs105b recovered in campaign against power pilferage

Info minister says PTI workers opened fire in Bannu protest

Israel’s Netanyahu says he will meet Joe Biden on Tuesday

Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Nepal by 9 wickets to register first win

Major Gulf markets gain as focus shifts to earnings

Read more stories