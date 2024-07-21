BISP starts registration for Sikh families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a historic development, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Sunday started the registration process for the Sikh community in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The registration process has been commenced in pursuance of the directives of the Chairperson of the BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid.

BISP chairperson for introduction of new payment model

BISP field staff is actively conducting surveys of deserving Sikh families to include them in the program, reflecting the promise and commitment made by the chairperson to the Sikh community.

This initiative reflects Senator Rubina Khalid’s firm commitment to ensure that all deserving families, regardless of their religious background, receive the support and benefits of the BISP.

The Sikh community has expressed their gratitude to Senator Rubina Khalid and appreciated her efforts towards their welfare through BISP.

‘BISP providing aid without political affiliations’

During her recent visit to Buner, Senator Rubina Khalid met with members of the Sikh community at Pir Baba Gurdwara.

She guided the Sikh women through the BISP registration process and instructed the staff at the BISP office in Buner to facilitate the survey for deserving women from the Sikh community.

Senator Rubina Khalid also directed the staff to address the issues of all minority communities in Pakistan and to assist them in every aspect to ensure their registration and inclusion in the BISP family.