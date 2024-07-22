Lahore PHA to develop two amusement parks

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will build two state-of-the-art amusement parks at Greater Iqbal Park (formerly Minto Park) and the Racecourse Park.

According to PHA director general (DG) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the new amusement parks, a joint venture between the department and the private sector, will bring various forms of indoor and outdoor entertainment for children and families.

The park experiences will include rides, shows, and themed areas, and are expected to attract millions of visitors annually, boosting the PHA’s revenue.

“It will be the first project of its kind to provide comprehensive entertainment in one place for the residents of Lahore,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024