Pakistan Print 2024-07-22

CM launches ‘air ambulance service’

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif fulfilled another promise by launching air ambulance service in the province.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, Haleema Bibi belonging to Mianwali has been shifted to Rawalpindi for treatment in the golden hour.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the life of Haleema Bibi belonging to Mianwali after being fallen from a roof has been saved due to being timely shifted to Rawalpindi through the air ambulance. Forty years old Haleema Bibi was in a critical condition due to being fallen from a roof.

The surgeon of DHQ Hospital Mianwali advised to immediately shift Haleema Bibi to Rawalpindi for her treatment. Soon after getting information and on the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Haleema Bibi was immediately shifted to Rawalpindi through the air ambulance trial service. The doctors administered an operation of Haleema Bibi.

The family members of Haleema Bibi while praying for the CM said that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has proved to be an angel of blessing and may Allah Almighty grant her long life and success.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also appealed to the whole nation to pray for Haleema Bibi’s complete recovery of health. She added, “It is my earnest prayer and desire to wipe out grief and anguish from the life of every citizen.”

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab Air ambulance service Haleema Bibi

