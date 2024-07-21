AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Bannu incident: KP government to constitute probe body

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday announced to constitute a commission to investigate the Bannu incident that resulted in multiple fatalities.

KP Adviser for Information Barrister Saif said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had taken notice of the ongoing situation in Bannu and also ordered formation of a commission to probe the incident.

His remarks refer to the firing incident in Bannu wherein four people killed and several others were wounded during a protest rally against the worsening law and order in the district.

Use of force in Bannu condemned: PTI fears protest may engulf entire country

The protest was staged on the call of the trader community, where a complete shutter-down strike was observed. They were demanding action against the armed groups operating in the city and its adjoining areas.

Many people were also injured due to the stampede.

The advisor emphasised that the commission would ensure an impartial and transparent investigation, with a report identifying those responsible.

The report would be made public and legal action would be taken against the culprits, he added.

Barrister Saif highlighted that most of the time security remained high-alert on sensitive areas.

In light of the current terrorism threat, the public is urged to exercise extreme caution, KP CM advisor advised.

He also said anti-state and anti-people elements were engaged to disrupt law and order but “we wouldn’t let them succeed in their nefarious acts.”

Yesterday, the public in Bannu district came out on streets, demanding peace and security against the surge in terrorism. However, the situation escalated when clashes erupted between protesters and law-enforcement agencies as a result of which several people were injured and one died.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) has condemned the Bannu incident and termed it as a brutal act of violence.

