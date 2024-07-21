SIAL achieves over 4,840mt of exports in 180 days

SIALKOT: Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) announced a remarkable achievement in its operations, having exported over 4,840 metric tons of goods in the past 180 days.

This milestone is a testament to the airport’s growing role in facilitating international trade and supporting the region’s economic development a press release said.

Sialkot, renowned for its vibrant industrial base producing sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, and textiles, has successfully leveraged the airport’s state-of-the-art infrastructure to expand its reach in global markets. This significant volume of exports underscores the airport’s commitment to providing efficient and reliable logistics services, it added.

The airport’s ongoing efforts to enhance cargo handling capabilities, streamline customs procedures, and ensure timely deliveries have been pivotal in achieving this milestone. SIAL Chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti stated that with a dedicated team and advanced facilities, Sialkot International Airport continues to support local businesses in meeting international demand.

CEO AVM (R) Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti said that the milestone is a result of the team’s dedication and the unwavering support of the Sialkot business community. “We are committed to further enhancing our services to sustain this growth trajectory. Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) remains focused on continuous improvement, aiming to bolster its position as a leading cargo hub in the region. With a vision to drive economic growth and foster international trade, the airport is poised to support the evolving needs of its exporters,” he added.