IHC directs Islamabad police for recovery of missing citizen within three days

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, directed the Islamabad police for recovery of a missing citizen, Samiullah, within three days.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani warned the police that failure to recover him within this time frame, a criminal case would be registered against the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police for his “negligence”.

The judge issued the directive while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Muhammad Khurram Javed seeking the recovery of his brother Samiullah who disappeared from the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station.

In compliance with the court’s order dated 15.7.2024, a progress report was submitted on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad. However, the court declared the report unsatisfactory, saying “it reflects poor performance on the part of IGP, Islamabad, even he is not able to locate the vehicle which has been used in the abduction of detenu which can be clearly seen in the video.”

Justice Kayani noted in his order, “Three days’ time is extended to the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad to recover the detenu failing which a criminal case be registered against the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad for his negligence and poor performance.”

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the bench that while Safe City cameras did not provide useful evidence, footage of the vehicle used in the abduction was available.

Khurram Javed has filed the writ petition for the recovery of his brother who allegedly has been abducted by some unknown persons on 09.7.2024 from Sector D-12, Islamabad and case FIR No561 dated 10.7.2024 u/s 365 PPC PS Sangjani, Islamabad, has been registered, however, he has not yet been recovered.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the alleged abductee was taken into custody by the elite police Islamabad but was shifted to vehicle of intelligence agency as per his information based upon some video evidence and petitioner is ready to provide the said video to the concerned IO. He further contended that despite registration of an FIR detenu has not yet been recovered. He also contended that it is a case of enforced disappearance.

Later, Justice Kayani deferred the hearing of the case till July 23 and directed the registrar’s office to fix the instant matter before any available bench on that date.

