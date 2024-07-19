Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $681mn in FY24

Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $681 million in FY2023-2024, massively lower by 79% than a deficit of $3.275 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year, revealed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

The CAD amounts to 0.2% of GDP, which is the lowest in the last 13 years, said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

“This significant decline was driven by a 6% reduction in the trade deficit and an 11% increase in remittances,” it added.

In FY24, the country’s total export of goods and services amounted to $38.9 billion. Whereas, imports clocked in at $63.3 billion during the period, according to SBP data.

Worker remittances clocked in at $30.25 billion, as increase of 11% as compared to same period last year.

Monthly deficit

On a monthly basis, Pakistan’s current account posted a provisional deficit of $329 million in June 2024 compared to a revised deficit of $248 million in May 2024, the SBP data revealed.

“This came higher than expectations due to higher Balance on Primary deficit of $1.1 billion,” said brokerage house Topline Securities in a note.

“To note, primary deficit is coming over $1 billion for second consecutive month as SBP is clearing backlog of profit/dividends repatriations, we believe,” it added.

Low economic growth along with high inflation have helped curtail Pakistan’s current account deficit with an increase in exports also helping the cause. A high interest rate and some restrictions on imports have also aided the policymakers’ objective of a narrower current account deficit.

During June 2024, Pakistan’s exports of goods and services stood at $3.07 billion, while imports clocked in at $5.69 billion.

Meanwhile, remittances in June clocked in at $3.16 billion.

The current account is a key figure for cash-strapped Pakistan which relies heavily on imports to run its economy. A widening deficit puts pressure on the exchange rate and drains official foreign exchange reserves.

Last week, Pakistan managed to secure a 37-month, $7-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), merely months after concluding a $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement.