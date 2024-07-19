NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Thursday was apprised that an estimated Rs 40 billion worth of gas is stolen from the gas companies - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) systems.

Director General (DG) Gas Petroleum Division revealed in a meeting of the Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) held here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Syed Mustafa Mehmood, and was also attended by the Federal Minister for the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) along with members of the standing committee.

SSGC removes 2,890 illegal connections

The DG Gas said Rs 25 billion worth of gas has been stolen from SSGCL system which served Sindh and Balochistan.

He maintained that gas sector circular debt swelled to Rs 2 trillion and the situation further worsened as power sector is not lifting expensive RLNG gas for power generation.

The Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), provided a comprehensive overview of the functions of the ministry and its attached departments. The entire performance of the ministry was examined during this introductory discussion with an emphasis on the main problems and possible solutions.

The ministry highlighted several ongoing and new initiatives by the Petroleum Division aimed at improving services to people across the country.

