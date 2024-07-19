CM for floating tender for protection works to safeguard CRBC

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting of the Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here with Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair on Thursday reviewed matters relating to taking over of Chashma Right Bank Canal (main canal) from WAPDA to the provincial government.

The quarters concerned were directed to come up with viable proposals for this purpose as early as possible. Besides, the Provincial Minister for Irrigation Aqib Ullah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and Secretary Irrigation Tahir Orakzai, concerned WAPDA officials also attended the meeting.

The chief minister on this occasion, directed the concerned authorities to immediately float the tender for protection works aimed at safeguarding the CRBC from flash floods, and said that the provincial government has already approved Rs.62 million for protection works of CRBC main canal. The Chief Minister further directed them to take pragmatic steps for rehabilitation and desiltation of the CRBC main canal and said that the provincial government will also provide funds required for this purpose on a priority basis.

