Dubai ruler’s daughter ‘divorces husband’ on Instagram

Her Highness Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai – announced that she is divorcing her husband on Instagram.

In a post on Wednesday, the Dubai royal accused her husband of being “occupied with other companions,” and further wrote, “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you”.

The princess has over half a million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

The couple got married in April 2023, following a whirlwind courtship, and have a daughter together.

View this post on Instagram

They occasionally shared news about their lives on social media, as the princess shared her philanthropic efforts and other activities.

The post has already received over 135,000 likes with many women commending the princess for standing up for herself.

Mona Kattan, the co-founder of Huda Beauty and the sister of Huda Kattan, also commented, writing how “she deserves the best.”

The family of the princess, including her husband, have not commented yet.