Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Dubai ruler’s daughter ‘divorces husband’ on Instagram

BR Life & Style Published 18 Jul, 2024 06:38pm

Her Highness Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai – announced that she is divorcing her husband on Instagram.

In a post on Wednesday, the Dubai royal accused her husband of being “occupied with other companions,” and further wrote, “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you”.

The princess has over half a million followers on Instagram.

The couple got married in April 2023, following a whirlwind courtship, and have a daughter together.

They occasionally shared news about their lives on social media, as the princess shared her philanthropic efforts and other activities.

The post has already received over 135,000 likes with many women commending the princess for standing up for herself.

Mona Kattan, the co-founder of Huda Beauty and the sister of Huda Kattan, also commented, writing how “she deserves the best.”

The family of the princess, including her husband, have not commented yet.

MENA Dubai

Comments

200 characters

Dubai ruler’s daughter ‘divorces husband’ on Instagram

Pakistan’s GDP growth to hit 3.2% in FY25, says Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices steady on profit-taking ahead of US job data

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 closes at fresh record high

Police, students clash in Bangladesh as protests over job quotas kill 6 more people

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

Constitution permits appointment of ad hoc judges: Law Minister

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Read more stories