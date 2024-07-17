Interior minister reviews security arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, on Tuesday, inspected the route and reviewed security arrangements of the main procession of the 9th of Muharram in the federal capital taken out to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Naqvi visited the route of the main procession and gave instructions to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi and Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa regarding security arrangements. The minister also took an aerial inspection of the entire route of the main procession. He also directed police officers to ensure strict security arrangements till the culmination of the procession.

The interior minister also issued directives to the authorities concerned for ensuring security in all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and emphasised strict adherence to the special Muharram security plan.

Meanwhile, strict security measures were taken in the federal capital on the occasion of the 9th of Muharram.

The main procession was taken out from central Imambargah Asna-e-Ashri located at Sector G-6/2. Mourners from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the majlis and the main procession to commemorate the great sacrifice rendered by the martyr of Karbala.

Small processions started from different parts of the city gathered at Markazi Imambargah. Sermon was delivered to mourners by the religious scholars and rich tributes were paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The religious scholars highlighted the significance of the day and shed light on the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers to uphold the sanctity of Islam.

The main procession which was taken out from the Markazi Imambargah passed through its traditional routes and culminated at the same Imambargah in the late evening. The mourners were carrying big Alums (flags) in their hands and lamented in a high-pitched voice. Mourners recited Nohas, Marsias, and Salaams in honour of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who rendered unprecedented sacrifices in Karbala for truth and spreading the message of Islam.

Markazi Zanjeer Zani was held in the procession while Alums and Zuljinnah accompanied the procession. The main procession continued on the traditional route peacefully till the filing of this report.

The city police along with Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) security personnel have taken strict security measures in and around the Markazi Imambargah, G-6/2, as well as on the set route of the mourning procession. The persons entering the security circles of Markazi Imambargah were properly checked and body-searched at four different stages by police, volunteers and scouts of Imambargah.

As a part of security, walk-through gates had been installed at three levels to check the individuals entering the procession. Police have blocked all roads and streets leading to the main Imambargah, the route of the main procession, and roads were closed for traffic. Ambulances and firefighting vehicles were also deployed near the main procession. Similarly, city police enhanced security at all entry and exits points of the city and conducted random checking of vehicles’ entry in the city.

