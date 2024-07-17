PM condemns terrorist attack on RHC in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned a cowardly terrorist attack on a Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Kirri Shamozai, Dera Ismail Khan.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep grief over the shahadat of two children, two lady health workers, a guard and the security personnel including Naib Sobedar Muhammad Farooq and Sepoy Muhammad Javaid Iqbal who also embraced martyrdom while fighting with terrorists and sending them to hell, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

He also reiterated the resolve to root out the spectre of terrorism from the country, adding the people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces to eliminate terrorism.