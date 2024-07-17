Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-17

PM condemns terrorist attack on RHC in DI Khan

APP Published 17 Jul, 2024 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned a cowardly terrorist attack on a Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Kirri Shamozai, Dera Ismail Khan.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep grief over the shahadat of two children, two lady health workers, a guard and the security personnel including Naib Sobedar Muhammad Farooq and Sepoy Muhammad Javaid Iqbal who also embraced martyrdom while fighting with terrorists and sending them to hell, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

He also reiterated the resolve to root out the spectre of terrorism from the country, adding the people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces to eliminate terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif Terrorist attack DI KHAN Rural Health Centre

Comments

200 characters

PM condemns terrorist attack on RHC in DI Khan

Against closure, PSM board says Cabinet is ill-advised

From FY12 onward: Rs4.975trn subsidy given to power sector: MoF

MoF unveils fund release strategy: No office can make direct payments through SBP

SLA improves funding prospects, says Moody’s

Ban on PTI: Coalition partners to be taken on board: Dar

Coal-fired power plant: ADB sets August 15 deadline for KE, JCPL and GHCL to ink PPA

WeBOC integrated with PSW

Ad hoc SC judges: Former Justices Tariq and Miankhel agree for their appointments

US concerned at govt’s decision against PTI

Exporters reject amendments in SRO 350(I)/2024

Read more stories