Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares inch lower as financial stocks drag

  • CSE All-Share index fell nearly 0.1% to 11,878.92
Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2024 06:37pm

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell nearly 0.1% to 11,878.92 rupees. The index has fallen for seven of the twelve sessions in July.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC and Amana Bank PLC dragged on the CSE All-Share index, declining 0.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

Trading volume more than doubled to 62.4 million shares from 29.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares close higher, led by financial stocks

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.08 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.56 million), compared with 1.56 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 292 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, selling shares worth 1.04 billion rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares inch lower as financial stocks drag

IMF sees steady global growth, warns of slowing disinflation momentum

Bannu Cantt attack undertaken by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which operates from Afghanistan: ISPR

FO says 4 Pakistanis killed, 30 injured in gunfire near mosque in Oman

Five civilians, two soldiers martyred as terrorists attack on health centre in DI Khan

Matter of great concern, says US State Dept on govt decision to ban PTI

US tells top Israeli officials Gaza civilian toll ‘unacceptably high’

Five killed in Bangladesh job quota protests

Trump appears with bandaged ear at Republican convention, names Vance as running mate

Oil falls on lingering demand concerns in China

Move to achieve $60bn export target: Talks begin on import tariff rationalisation

Read more stories