Govt decides to ban PTI, file treason case

ISLAMABAD: In its latest attempt to suppress the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the federal government decided to ban the PTI and to invoke Article 6 against its founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar expressed addressing a news conference on Monday said: “The PTI is involved in foreign funding case, May 9 riots, Cipher case, attempts to sabotage Pakistan’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as, the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives.

We believe that there are very credible evidences present to have the PTI banned. We are going to impose a ban on PTI and we believe that Article 17 of the Constitution empowers the federal government to ban political parties, and this matter will be referred to the Supreme Court.

The government also decided to file a reference against former president Dr Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri under Article 6 of the Constitution for dissolving the National Assembly on April 3, 2022 despite of a motion of no-confidence being moved against then prime minister Imran Khan in the Lower House of the Parliament,”

According to Article-17(2), “Every citizen, not being in the service of Pakistan, shall have the right to form or be a member of a political party, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of Pakistan and such law shall provide that where the Federal Government declares that any political party has been formed or is operating in a manner prejudicial to the sovereignty or integrity of Pakistan, the Federal Government shall, within fifteen days of such declaration, refer the matter to the Supreme Court whose decision on such reference shall be final.”

Article 6 of the Constitution says: “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.”

About the May 9 riots, the Minister said, “Your (Imran Khan’s) whole family was involved in May 9 riots attacks. Your three sisters were present outside the core commander’s house.”

“Who gave you the right to re-settle the Taliban (...) and attack the institution that is responsible for guaranteeing the country’s sovereignty,” he asked. The Feral government made this announcement to tighten the nose of PTI after the judgment of the Apex Court in which declared the opposition PTI eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the National and Provincial Assemblies.

The Information Minister said that the government would also submit a review petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan against its verdict last week which declared that PTI would be eligible for reserved seats for women and non-Muslim.

He said that the Supreme Court’s judgement gives impression that the party was given relief without asking for it.

He said that the PTI was not a party in the case, the members did not claim to be PTI candidates, and all of them submitted Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) affidavits and joined the party. He said that according to the manifesto of the SIC, a non-Muslim could not become a member of the party which is why the party could not get minorities’ seats. He claimed, “the PTI tried to damage the country’s diplomatic relations for the sake of its own political interests and went on to get a resolution passed against Pakistan in the US,”

The Minister said, “If the country is to move in a forward direction, it cannot do so with PTI’s existence. He said that this reference, under Article 6, will be sent to the Supreme Court after the cabinet’s approval.

The Minister also claimed that there are certain lobbies sitting abroad which promote an anti-Pakistan agenda, support separatist movements and conspire against the country’s security and institutions. He mentioned the government has decided to take strict legal action against them, which may involve blocking their passports and identity cards.

