PM appoints Ehsan Sadiq as DG NAML-CFTA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Ehsan Sadiq (PSP/BS-21) as Director General, National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority (NAML-CFTA) for a period of three years.

A notification to this effect uploaded on Cabinet Division website on Monday read that in terms of Section of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Act, 2023, read with Contract Appointment/Re-employment Policy, circulated vide Establishment Division’s O.M. dated 06-05-2000, the Prime Minister is pleased to appoint Ehsan Sadiq (PSP/BS-21) as Director General, National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority (NAML-CFTA) under Cabinet Division, for a period of three years, on contract basis, with effect from 15-07-2024, ie, after his superannuation. The terms and conclusion of the contract will be settled separately.

