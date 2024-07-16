Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-16

PFD foils attempt of illegal transportation of flour shipment

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2024 05:55am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food department on Monday foiled an attempt of inter-provincial transportation of 32 tons of flour at its check post established in D G Khan.

The PFD has also appointed a deputy director as inquiry officer to investigate the issue further. At the same time, a notice has been served on the flour mill concerned for using fake documents.

Meanwhile, a case has also been registered against the truck driver after the seizure of the 32 tons of flour, said a spokesperson of the PFD.

As per details, the staff posted at the Boata check post took action while checking the documents allowing transportation of flour. They found the papers submitted by the driver of truck No TAP-124 carrying 32 tons as fake, the spokesperson added.

The inter-provincial delivery of flour from Punjab is going on as usual and there is ample stock of flour bags in the markets of all the districts, the spokesperson concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Department Flour Mill PFD illegal transportation flour shipment Flour transportation

Comments

200 characters

PFD foils attempt of illegal transportation of flour shipment

5G spectrum auction: 11 entities submit EOIs for consultancy

Cement dealers go on countrywide strike against taxes

PSP of Discos cited as reason: World Bank reluctant to finance ‘APMS’

Monitoring, recovery of WHT: FBR advised to give field teams access to softwares of banks

Govt has no mandate to impose ban on PTI: Khaqan

PTI reacts strongly to govt’s move

FPCCI urges govt to review agreements with IPPs

Reserved seats verdict: Nawaz files review petition in SC

Significant discovery of hydrocarbons in Attock

Petrol price hiked by Rs9.99, HSD’s by Rs6.18

Read more stories