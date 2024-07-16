PFD foils attempt of illegal transportation of flour shipment

LAHORE: The Punjab Food department on Monday foiled an attempt of inter-provincial transportation of 32 tons of flour at its check post established in D G Khan.

The PFD has also appointed a deputy director as inquiry officer to investigate the issue further. At the same time, a notice has been served on the flour mill concerned for using fake documents.

Meanwhile, a case has also been registered against the truck driver after the seizure of the 32 tons of flour, said a spokesperson of the PFD.

As per details, the staff posted at the Boata check post took action while checking the documents allowing transportation of flour. They found the papers submitted by the driver of truck No TAP-124 carrying 32 tons as fake, the spokesperson added.

The inter-provincial delivery of flour from Punjab is going on as usual and there is ample stock of flour bags in the markets of all the districts, the spokesperson concluded.

