40 bitten by dogs in Quetta amid vaccines shortage

QUETTA: Dog bite cases are on the rise in Quetta, but lifesaving anti-rabies vaccines are not found in Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta.

According to a report, healthcare facilities in Quetta, particularly in Sandeman Provincial Hospital (SPH) Quetta, are facing acute shortage of lifesaving anti-rabies vaccines, putting lives of people at risk.

More than 40 people affected by the dog bites in different areas of Quetta, including Nawa Killi, Bhosa Mundi, Pushtunabad and Sariab Road, have been brought to Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta during the last four days, but owing to non-availability of anti-rabies vaccine, affected persons cannot be treated at Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta.

Talking to PPI, SPH authorities said that the Director General had been requested for the provision of life saving anti-rabies vaccine, but the needful had not been done.

On the other hand, it is said that life saving anti-rabies vaccines are being sold in black market. Citizens of Quetta demanded of the authorities of Local Government Department Balochistan to launch campaign for the elimination of stray dog in Quetta and its adjoining areas.