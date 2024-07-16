Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘300,000 registered for Kisan Card so far’

Published 16 Jul, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has disclosed that registration of Chief Minister Punjab Kisan Card was in progress on a “first come, first served” basis; so far, 300,000 farmers have registered for the card.

He disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review progress on the registration and issuance of the Punjab Kisan Card here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Sheshanshah Faisal Azeem, Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Director General Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Chief Planning and Evaluation Cell Asif Qureshi and the representatives of the Bank of Punjab.

