Court orders police to produce Sanam Javed before IHC

ISLAMABAD: A local court hearing Balochistan police plea seeking transit remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member and social activist Sanam Javed Khan ordered to produce her before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Judicial magistrate Mureed Abbas while announcing its reserved verdict said that as per IHC direction produce Sanam before it. This court could not make any decision until the IHC makes any decision regarding the matter, the judge said, adding that during the hearing this court received the official directions of the IHC.

The court directed local police to produce Sanam before IHC.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sanam was arrested again on Sunday last shortly after a judicial magistrate discharged her from a case lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly defaming the state institutions.

Earlier, Balochistan police produce Sanam before the court obtaining her transit remand. Police requested the court to grant transit remand of the PTI member. An First Information Report (FIR) registered under the 7ATA Anti-Terrorism Act, the judge said.

Sanam lead counsel associate said that his client was arrested by police on Sunday 4: at 00 pm. He requested the court take a break as his lead counsel is coming. Following the defence counsel’s request court took a short break.

PTI lawyer Ali Bukhari after the break told the court that he had assisted the court regarding legal aspects and now we are waiting for the IHC decision. In this case, sections related to murder and terrorism were included, the prosecutor told the court.

He said that this court has no authority to grant bail in a case registered under terrorism case. Ali Buhari requested the court to read out the supplementary statement. During the hearing, the judge read the supplementary statement.

Defence counsel read out different judgments in court regarding Sanam’s bail and discharge from cases. He further said that this court does not write its judgment before the IHC verdict.

To this case judge said that this court would review everything and then will decision. The court reserved its verdict. Later while announcing its verdict asked police to produce her before IHC.

