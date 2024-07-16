Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
JI decries water shortage in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Karachi Chief Munem Zafar on Monday spelled out profound concerns over water scarcity in the metropolis, blaming the mayor for the failure in solving the civic crisis.

Censuring the ruling PPP for the ever growing civic problems in the city, he said that there is no resolution of all public problems in sight despite the present provincial rule is running into its 16th consecutive year.

He urged the government and mayor to step up their efforts to end all the deeply ingrained civic issues like water shortage, poor healthcare and education provisions and rundown roads and streets, which are continuously making the citizens suffer despite paying huge taxes.

He reminded the government of the JI’s former mayors such as late Abdul Sattar Afghani, who founded the K1 and K2, while late Nematullah Khan built the K3 and laid foundation for the K4 water project for the city, seeing no such initiative from the PPP.

Munem urged the civic and provincial administration to complete the long delaying K4 project in line with its primary design, besides correcting the entire water supply system and distribution mechanism without further delays.

