Govt hikes petrol price by Rs9.99, diesel’s by Rs6.18 per litre

The federal government on Monday increased the price of petrol by Rs9.99, taking the rate to Rs275.60 per litre.

According to a notification from the Finance Division, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs6.18 per litre to Rs283.63.

The new prices take effect from July 16, 2024.

“There will be no change in the applicable duties/levies, which will remain at the existing level,” it added.

In the previous review, the government had increased the petrol price by Rs7.45 per litre and diesel price by Rs9.56 per litre.