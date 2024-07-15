IHC grants bail to Sanam Javed, bars police from arresting her in any case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed, barring the Islamabad Police from arresting her in any case till Thursday.

In a brief judgment, the IHC judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb barred Sanam from leaving Islamabad till Thursday and her to remain silent.

“Al hum du Lillah, Sanam Javed has been released again. The proceedings will resume on Thursday,” Mian Ali Ashfaq, her lawyer said in a post on X, while sharing a selfie with Sanam and her family.

The development comes a day after the Islamabad Police rearrested the PTI activist shortly after she was released by an Islamabad court, her lawyer said.

Sanam’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq Advocate said Islamabad police intercepted their vehicle to arrest her.

“We handed her to the police without resistance. This is what law-abiding people do,” he wrote on X.

On July 11, the Lahore High Court had discharged Sanam in a case of May 9 riots registered against her in Gujranwala.

Sanam challenged her physical remand in a new case of Gujranwala after bail was granted to her in all cases registered against her in Lahore.

However, she was rearrested by Islamabad police as soon as she stepped out of the Central Jail of Gujranwala on Saturday.