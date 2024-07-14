Sanam Javed released after Islamabad court quashes case against her

Prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed was on Sunday released from jail after an Islamabad court quashed a case against her lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

After the release orders, Sanam and her family were swiftly escorted by PTI lawyers.

In a brief media interaction, Sanam said she was released after more than a year’s “illegal detention”.

“I’m standing right there where I was 14 months back,” she said.

Sanam’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq Advocate, shared a picture on X.

On July 11, the Lahore High Court had discharged Sanam in a case of May 9 riots registered against her in Gujranwala.

Sanam challenged her physical remand in a new case of Gujranwala after bail granted to her in all cases registered against her in Lahore.

However, she was rearrested by the Islamabad Police as soon as she stepped out of the Central Jail of Gujranwala on Saturday.