LHC discharges Sanam Javed in May 9 riots case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday discharged PTI activist Sanam Javed in a case of May 9 riots registered against her in Gujranwala.

Sanam challenged her physical remand in a new case of Gujranwala after bail granted to her in all cases registered against her in Lahore.

Earlier, the counsel of Sana contended that the petitioner was not released even after getting bail in all the cases against her and police rearrested her in a new case of Gujranwala. He said the petitioner was not even present in the city on the day of alleged occurrence. He, therefore, asked the court to discharge her in the case.

The court observed that apparently the petitioner had been kept behind the bars on political consideration. The court noted that the petitioner had been wrongly implicated in Gujranwala case and allowing her petition discharged her from the case.

Sanam Javed was arrested after last year’s attacks on army facilities and other properties including the Corps Commander House. She had been arrested in at least six cases of May 9 violence in Lahore.

The government had also kept her under detention for 30 days under the maintenance of public order.

