NHP to figure atop CCI agenda on 22nd

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI), the high-level body to resolve inter-provincial issues, is all set to hold its meeting on July 22, 2024, to be presided over by the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting will be attended by the chief ministers and other top officials of the provinces to present their cases which require settlement.

The sources said the issue of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) will be discussed in detail as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is seeking payment of NHP as per Kazi Committee Methodology (KCM).

PM reconstitutes CCI: Dar included, Aurangzeb excluded

According to sources, construction of Jalalpur Irrigation Canal and its system, allocation of the urban and industrial use for Metropolitan Karachi beyond the provision made under para-2 of the Water Apportionment Accord, 1991, windfall levy on oil vis-a-vis litigation before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Islamabad, approval of recruitment rules for CCI Secretariat and annual report of CCI for FY 2021-22 and 2023-24 are part of the agenda.

However, ministries may present more items before the CCI including privatisation of Distribution Companies and other entities.

The CCI will also review implementation of previous decisions, according to which, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jehanzeb Khan, who prepared a report on the NHP, will brief the CCI on implementation of KMC for calculation of NHP. The Power Division, WAPDA and Ministry of Water Resources are opposing the methodology.

Implementation of following previous decisions will also be presented; (i) assumption inputs for preparation of Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP); (ii) recommendations of the Attorney General for Pakistan concern the Water Accord, 1991, which says it’s a political issue and should be resolved politically; (iii) No Objection Certificate Chashma Jhelum Hydro (Private) Limited; (iv) import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG); (v) implementation of Article 158 and 172(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan; (vi) amendments in Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Policy, 2012 (sale of gas to third party); (vii) senior citizens privileges; (vii) approval of the National Interfaith Harmony Policy; and (viii) report of the Committee constituted by CCI on devolution of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution and Workers Welfare Fund to provinces.

