Punjab increases monthly assistance for disabled miners

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved an increase in the monthly assistance for disabled workers of mines from Rs8500 to Rs15000. The annual grant for medicines provided to the DG Khan Cement Factory was increased from Rs60,000 to Rs200,000

The decision was taken in the 59th meeting of the Workers Welfare Board chaired by Vice Chairman and Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Saturday. Several welfare projects for miners were also approved.

An amended budget of Rs715 million for the fiscal year 2023-24 and a budget of Rs1500 million, including Rs890 million for development, for the fiscal year 2024-25 were approved. A target of Rs2300 million was set for the collection of excise duty on minerals for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Additionally, approval was given for providing laptops and tablets to officers and staff for running the e-auction, financial management system, and school information system. The solar system installed at the Mines Labour Welfare Hospital Choa Saidan Shah will be expanded to 50 kilowatts.

The installation of a water filtration plant at the Mines Labour Welfare Girls Higher Secondary School Chak No. 119 Sargodha and the establishment of a staff room and a day care center at the Mines Labour Welfare Girls High School Dandot were also approved.

A dispensary and water filtration plant for miners in Qasim Bela, District Multan at a cost of Rs40 million was approved. A water supply scheme for the miners of Iqbal Sons Coal Company Chakwal, costing Rs2.6 million, was also approved.

To cut costs, the transfer of 21 posts from other institutions to the Mines Labour Welfare Girls High School Katha Misral, District Khushab, was approved instead of creating new posts. The provision of annual uniforms for children of Mines Labour Welfare Schools was increased from one to two.

The minimum wage for coal miners was increased from Rs32,000 to Rs37,000, subject to the issuance of a notification by the labour department.

Furthermore, the schemes approved in the 39th meeting of the Mines Labour Housing Board were ratified. The relocation of the Mines Labour Welfare Dispensary Margalla to the mining center Dhoke Gulab, District Rawalpindi, was approved.

The committee was also instructed to submit an immediate report on providing clean water for workers and computer and furniture facilities for children at the Khewra Salt Mines in District Jhelum.

All these initiatives are aimed at improving the lives of workers and enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024