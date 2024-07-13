Erdogan says end near of military operation in north Iraq, Syria

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced the imminent end to the Turkish forces’ operation against Kurdish PKK fighters in northern Iraq and Syria.

Turkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to secure its border with northern Iraq, from where it accused Kurdish separatists of launching attacks against Turkish territory.

“We will very soon complete the lockdown of the area of operation in northern Iraq,” the president said, adding that Kurdish forces were now “incapable of acting inside our borders”.

Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’

Erdogan said that the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) had been “completely trapped” in both Iraq and Syria, telling young military academy graduates that Turkish forces were “all over them”.

“We will complete the missing points of the security belt along our southern border with Syria.”

Since 2016, Ankara has also carried out successive ground operations to expel Kurdish forces from border areas of northern Syria.