PTI demands resignations of CEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja be tried for high treason, and that he step down immediately—following the issuance of Supreme Court’s verdict in the reserved seats case.

“The chief election commissioner should step down immediately. Sikandar Sultan Raja wasted this nation’s time and very large amount of money. He should be tried under Article 6 by the Supreme Court,” the PTI said in its official statement, reacting to the apex court’s verdict on Friday. The former ruling party “warmly” welcomed the SC decision.

In their respective pressers and media talks, the PTI leaders including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Kanwal Shauzab, Ali Muhammad Khan, among others, extended homage to majority or eight SC judges in the 13-member apex court’s bench in the reserved seats case who declared the PTI eligible for reserved seats in the assemblies.

“All the actions of the ECP were ill-intentioned. The ECP even went to the extent to suggest that PTI was eliminated. But, by the grace of Allah, today’s verdict is in accordance with the constitution and the law,” Gohar said.

He denied that there was any division or forward bloc in PTI. “We are all united,” the PTI chief said.

“Today’s decision is against the tyrant—that will open a new era—we will win every legal battle. Enough is enough, now no one can stop us. PTI is the country’s largest political party, and today Supreme Court has accepted this fact. Now, we will expose the February 8 general elections fraud of ECP,” Salman Raja said.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza said the eight judges of the apex court increased the respect and prestige of the institution of judiciary by “giving the deserving their due share.”The PTI members and general public in big numbers took to roads across the country in celebration of the top court’s decision.

