PFD takes possession of 34 acres of forest land in Sialkot

LAHORE: The Punjab Forest Department (PFD) has taken possession of 34 acres of forest land in Sialkot District which was occupied by the influential individuals of the area.

The piece of land situated in Village Thakur Ke, has now been planted with 45,00 trees immediately. The Punjab Minister of Forests Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's commitment to a green and prosperous Punjab, highlighting ongoing efforts to reclaim government lands from illegal occupants in support of the Forest Department's objectives.

Furthermore, Maryam Aurangzeb expressed optimism that the reforested area would mitigate smog and transform into a beautiful and beneficial forest over time. The Forest Department has established a presence at the site, including a check post and office. The minister commended the forest department staff for their performance during the plantation process, which was monitored using drones from the GIS lab to document measurements and progress.

