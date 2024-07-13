Brick kilns: LHC directs Punjab govt to take action

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to take action against brick kilns who contribute to pollution and if violations continue, the kilns should be demolished.

The court was hearing the petitions regarding the lack of effective measures to combat smog in the province and adjourned the proceeding for a week. The court instructed the authorities concerned that notices be placed on all the kilns across the province for demolishing if violations continued.

The court also expressed its regret that the officials were working against the government's vision to reduce pollution. The court said despite many government announcements, nothing substantial was happening on the ground.

The court warned that if kilns in Sheikhupura were not made to comply with the rules, the deputy commissioner will be suspended at the next hearing. The court said that action will also be taken against the deputy commissioners of other districts where kilns were causing pollution.

The court sought a report on the wastage of water in the service areas of the motorway and the trees planted along the motorway.

The court also gave a ten-day deadline for vehicles coming from other districts to Lahore to obtain fitness certificates.

The court also instructed the government to establish battery charge points in the city to promote electric bikes.

The court stated that many people were dependent on the polythene bag industry for their livelihood, and there must be an alternative. The court said a clear method for recycling plastic shopping bags should be provided.

