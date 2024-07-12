BoDs meeting to review SNGPL’s overall performance held

LAHORE: The Petroleum Division, Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Limited (SNGPL) Board of Directors (BOD) and the company’s management convened a meeting to review SNGPL’s overall performance, with a special focus on UFG control.

The meeting, led by Minister for Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Masood Malik and Secretary Petroleum Division Momin Agha, commended the management’s efforts in enhancing efficiency in SNGPL operations, UFG control, and progress on the TBS installation project.

According to statistics, SNGPL’s collective UFG has significantly decreased from 62,627 MMCF (8.98%) in FY 2019-20 to 32,588 (5.15%) in FY 2022-23, with ongoing efforts to further minimize losses.

During the meeting, the company’s management briefed the minister on their efforts to control UFG. The company has been monitoring gas losses at the micro level, in accordance with Petroleum Division directives.

Under Phase-1 of the TBS Metering Project, SNGPL has successfully installed 1,470 Town Border Stations (TBSs) and measurement facilities in five major cities: Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Mardan. The remaining TBSs will be equipped with meters under Phase-2, for which groundwork has been completed.

The Petroleum Division praised SNGPL’s efforts in monitoring gas losses at the micro level and commended the progress made in reducing UFG.

