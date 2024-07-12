Never too late

Pakistan’s political and economic problems stem from incompetency, poor governance and above all corruption.

Why these problems are there?

Most important elements are: Lack of proper and requisite education, lack of understanding of good citizenship values.

Governance is a corollary of the above. Inadequate qualification particularly on legislative issues, restriction on free expression including access to tools now developed under AI and delay in dispensation of justice in time. They all add up to weak foundation structures essential to build good governance.

Corruption again is a result of lack of understanding of good citizenship values and at the same time concentration of power in the hands of few without timely and effective accountability.

As time passes and poor governance create economic hardships which further frustrates the deprived who then resort to crime, and use unfair means to make their ends meet and ultimately it leads to violence and some kind of anarchy.

History has shown how revolutions came in other countries when systems failed and Leadership did not address issues in a timely manner.

So how this could be corrected:

Education:

This requires a collective effort by all groups of society. One cannot have it just on the budgetary allocation from the Government due to paucity of funds. Government can however bring legislative changes to encourage contribution in this area.

One such step could be to make it voluntary contribution from businesses/big landlords/high taxpayers to contribute some amount every year towards recognised educational institutions, which could be adjusted against their tax liability. Government can consider making an equal amount of contribution towards those funds for making it more sustainable.

Since there is inadequate capacity in public sector to manage educational sector, it would be extremely vital that private sector manages and takes the lead with proper audit and track and trail system. Private/public sector partnerships is an option. This model can attract investments and contributions from big international institutions and donors.

Objective is to have a large number of affordable educational institutions, which are accessible to a larger group of people. It would be equally important to revisit the curriculum and make it mandatory for students to undertake social science subjects, including responsible citizenship value subjects and Civics, history and geography.

Accountability/responsibility:

There is no quick solution. Uninterrupted parliamentary system is essential where there is responsibility as well as accountability. People will decide who is worthy of their vote. It is a self-correcting system. One has seen it in neighbouring countries how it has evolved and how nations have benefited.

Majority of people of Pakistan who live below poverty line unfortunately are taken for a ride by politicians, bureaucracy, establishment and moneyed class (landlords, industrialists and elitists). They are either misled or their votes are bought for a small amount or some sort of a reward. In nutshell, they are compromised, which tantamounts to some form of corruption.

The above pattern suits the few and at the cost of country’s long-term prosperity. As a result of which, status quo prevails. We have tried technocratic setups many times and outcome has been that it is not sustainable unless it is backed by will and acceptance by majority of people. The pattern of dynastic politics can only be broken through education, requisite civic knowledge and experience. The country needs a charismatic leader who leads by example and is above board and holds himself/herself responsible.

Other factors like population control, development of institutions and team building are all subsets of an effective system managed through a proper accountable governance structure under good educated leadership.

Pakistan needs progressive sustainable leadership, which can only happen through educated youth who are all desirous to stay and serve in the country. Why would an educated person stay in the country if one is not rewarded? Talent will fly out unless adequately rewarded.

A lot of money is spent from the birth of a child to the adulthood by family and the Government to provide some level of education and make the person a productive member of society. By the time this person is productive is ready to fly out for better opportunities elsewhere, be it higher education, or better job/better living conditions, etc.

Talented leaders can only emerge if they are rewarded to stay. It is imperative for the country to retain talent so good quality professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders are produced to lead the country on a path to growth in a sustainable manner.

According to an old saying, a stitch in time saves nine.

