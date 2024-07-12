Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 128,166 tonnes of cargo comprising 74,397 tonnes of import cargo and 53,769 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 74,397 comprised of 49,576 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,433 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo, 4,691 tonnes of Dap & 5,697 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 53,769 comprised of 22,683 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,662 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo, 15,264 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,160 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 06 ships namely, Frankfurt Express, Sinar Mendawai, ViraBhum, Raon Teresa, Cosco Kunlunshan & Mt Sargodha berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships, namely Mt Quetta, Oocl Norflok, Saehan Inteasia, Global Peace & X-Press Phoenix sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier ‘One Reliability’ left the port on today morning while three more ships, Maersk Kensington, Maersk Cabo Verde and Isabella Kosan are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 95,020 tonnes, comprising 63,218 tonnes imports cargo and 31,802 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,549 Containers (2,155 TEUs Imports and 1,394 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Sara and Maersk Cabo Verde & three more ships, Hyundai Hong Kong, APL Le Havre and Top Fortune scheduled to load/offload Rice, Container and Coal are expected to take berths at respectively FAP, QICT and PIBT on Thursday 11th July, while another containers ship ‘Atlantic Ibis is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 12th July, 2024.

