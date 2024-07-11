Reserved seats case: Supreme Court to announce verdict tomorrow

The Supreme Court (SC) will announce its verdict tomorrow (Friday) on the case related to the reserved seats for wom­en and non-Muslims, a cause list issued on Thursday stated.

The SC had reserved its judgment on the case on Tuesday.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi will announce the verdict tomorrow at 9am.

A full court, headed by CJP Isa, heard the petitions of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Peshawar High Court (PHC)’s verdict on the reserved seats.

The SC earlier suspended the PHC order against allocating reserved seats to the SIC.

The SIC is the new home to PTI-backed independents.

The PHC rejected on March 14 the petitions filed by the SIC for the reserved seats of women and minorities.

The party had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict of not allocating reserved women and minority seats to the SIC.

The reserved seats issue emerged after more than 80 PTI-backed independent candidates stood victorious in the February 8 elections, who later joined the SIC to claim the seats reserved for minorities and women.

However, in its decision, the ECP said the SIC was not entitled to claim quota for the reserved seats due to having “non-curable legal defects and violation of a mandatory provision of submission of party list for reserved seats which is the requirement of the law”.