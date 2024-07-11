AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Reserved seats case: Supreme Court to announce verdict on Friday

  • Full court, led by CJP Isa, will announce judgement tomorrow at 12pm
BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2024 Updated July 11, 2024 10:17pm

The Supreme Court (SC) will announce its verdict tomorrow (Friday) on the case related to the reserved seats for wom­en and non-Muslims, a cause list issued on Thursday stated.

The SC had reserved its judgment on the case on Tuesday.

The updated cause list stated that the 13-member full court will announce the verdict at 12pm on Friday.

Earlier, the cause list had stated that a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi would announce the verdict at 9 am.

A full court, headed by CJP Isa, heard the petitions of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Peshawar High Court (PHC)’s verdict on the reserved seats.

The SC earlier suspended the PHC order against allocating reserved seats to the SIC.

The SIC is the new home to PTI-backed independents.

The PHC rejected on March 14 the petitions filed by the SIC for the reserved seats of women and minorities.

The party had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict of not allocating reserved women and minority seats to the SIC.

The reserved seats issue emerged after more than 80 PTI-backed independent candidates stood victorious in the February 8 elections, who later joined the SIC to claim the seats reserved for minorities and women.

However, in its decision, the ECP said the SIC was not entitled to claim quota for the reserved seats due to having “non-curable legal defects and violation of a mandatory provision of submission of party list for reserved seats which is the law’s requirement”.

Also read:

National Assembly Supreme Court PTI Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf CJP Sunni Ittehad Council reserved seats Pakistan politics CJP Qazi Faez Isa Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa SIC full court

Comments

200 characters
KU Jul 11, 2024 09:07pm
History students n enthusiast would never have thought that the ''fleeting moments'' read in books on demise or rise of civilizations, would be witnessed in our own Pakistan. Sad chain of events.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Reserved seats case: Supreme Court to announce verdict on Friday

PM Shehbaz directs third-party audit of WeBOC

Rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

Fleet Space Technologies’ ExoSphere to be used for Reko Diq exploration

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $16mn, now stand at $9.4bn

Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators push for truce

Indian state refiners in talks for long-term oil import deal with Russia, govt source says

KSE-100 ends with 151-point gain after volatile trading

Concerted efforts afoot to reduce electricity price: energy minister

No plans to enter into talks with banned TTP, says FO

Read more stories