Norway to donate $93mn to Ukraine for air defence, PM says

COPENHAGEN: Norway will donate 1 billion crowns ($92.69 million) in support to Ukraine for its air defence, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said at the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday.

The donation comes a day after Norway announced it would give six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help it in defense efforts against Russian air attacks.

“The Ukrainians need more air defence to protect their population from Russian bombs and missiles,” Stoere said in a statement.