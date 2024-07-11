South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 68,000 T corn, traders say

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa only, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the KFA’s Incheon section is also Thursday, July 11.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment around Nov. 30.