China shares rebound on short-selling curbs, HK gains

HONG KONG: China stocks rebounded on Thursday after the securities regulator announced further curbs on short-selling to bolster market sentiment. Hong Kong stocks also jumped.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday that securities re-lending - in which brokers borrow shares for clients to short sell - would be suspended, while margin requirements would be raised for short-sellers.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

The measures came after a disappointing June consumer inflation print further dampened stock market performance.