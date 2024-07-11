Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read here for details.

Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

Pakistan extends stay of registered Afghan refugees by one year

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz says no decision made regarding wheat exports

Read here for details.

Will personally oversee process of downsizing, rightsizing: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Read here for details.