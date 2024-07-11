AGL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.51%)
AIRLINK 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
DFML 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.04%)
DGKC 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.06%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 38.87 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.24%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 155.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
OGDC 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.34%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TREET 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.7%)
UNITY 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,504 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.12%)
BR30 27,152 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.23%)
KSE100 79,793 Decreased By -104.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 25,419 Decreased By -48.4 (-0.19%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates July 10, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 11 Jul, 2024 08:27am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan extends stay of registered Afghan refugees by one year

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says no decision made regarding wheat exports

Read here for details.

  • Will personally oversee process of downsizing, rightsizing: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories