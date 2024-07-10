Will personally oversee process of downsizing, rightsizing: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that he will personally oversee the process of downsizing and rightsizing in the government sector and will not tolerate any delaying tactics in this regard.

Addressing the federal cabinet, the PM said he will not allow any delay on the follow-ups from relevant ministries on the meetings held and agreements reached during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

He also called for close coordination between the federal and provincial governments to ensure peace and security during Muharram. The premier directed interior ministry to coordinate security plan with provinces during Muharram.

The PM emphasised the need for promoting national unity and harmony, and underlined the need for deep structural reforms in order to take the country in the right direction.

While talking about the government’s announcement of the energy subsidy package for low-income households, the PM said that Rs50-billion have been deducted from development budget to provide relief to consumers using upto 200 units for three months.

“During this period, I want to have massive fiscal space through extra measures,” he added.

PM urges Tajikistan to use Karachi Port for transit trade

Meanwhile, the PM said directions issued to finance ministry to chalk out a business model and measures to stop corrupt practices at Karachi port are in the process of being implemented.