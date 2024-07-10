AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
Will personally oversee process of downsizing, rightsizing: PM Shehbaz

  • Says will not allow any delay on follow-ups from relevant ministries on meetings held and agreements reached during SCO summit
BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2024 Updated July 10, 2024 04:04pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that he will personally oversee the process of downsizing and rightsizing in the government sector and will not tolerate any delaying tactics in this regard.

Addressing the federal cabinet, the PM said he will not allow any delay on the follow-ups from relevant ministries on the meetings held and agreements reached during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

He also called for close coordination between the federal and provincial governments to ensure peace and security during Muharram. The premier directed interior ministry to coordinate security plan with provinces during Muharram.

The PM emphasised the need for promoting national unity and harmony, and underlined the need for deep structural reforms in order to take the country in the right direction.

While talking about the government’s announcement of the energy subsidy package for low-income households, the PM said that Rs50-billion have been deducted from development budget to provide relief to consumers using upto 200 units for three months.

“During this period, I want to have massive fiscal space through extra measures,” he added.

PM urges Tajikistan to use Karachi Port for transit trade

Meanwhile, the PM said directions issued to finance ministry to chalk out a business model and measures to stop corrupt practices at Karachi port are in the process of being implemented.

Comments

KU Jul 10, 2024 04:07pm
PM should review the govt lands lying waste in agri-areas as well as economic zones for industry, tourism, etc. These can be sold for ventures n generate employment, give local investors opportunity.
test Jul 10, 2024 04:40pm
Get rid of japanese car makers and ask Chinese to come to Pakistan. Get rid of american brands and replace them with Chinese in Pakistan. Get rid of oil and gas and replace with Chinese solar,ev,hydro
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Jul 10, 2024 04:59pm
How about downsizing your own PM house and the size of the cabinet.
M. Zahid Iftikhar Jul 10, 2024 05:01pm
It shall be a battle of wills between PM & Babus who'd rather see Pakistan sink than reduce the size of govt.
E Jul 10, 2024 05:22pm
@test, agree the japanese car mafia is robbing in its unique way ask chinese to setup factories to provide cheaper cars and break monopoly of these japanese car-tel
T Jul 10, 2024 05:41pm
Everything overseen by him personally is in ruins so dont hope so high.
Ch K A Nye Jul 10, 2024 06:28pm
His overseeing inspires zero confidence.
