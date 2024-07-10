AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.53%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.61%)
DGKC 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
FFBL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 158.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.92%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.86%)
PIBTL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.91%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.87%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,513 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 27,214 Decreased By -397.8 (-1.44%)
KSE100 79,897 Decreased By -775.2 (-0.96%)
KSE30 25,468 Decreased By -286.4 (-1.11%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar IBO: ISPR

  • Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2024 Updated July 10, 2024 09:55pm

Three terrorists, including a high-value target named Commander Abdul Raheem, were killed during a joint intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces and police in Peshawar, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorist Commander Abdul Raheem was highly wanted by the security forces. A six-million-rupee head money was fixed on him by the government.

Nine terrorists killed by security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

He remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

He was also responsible for the Shahadat of Captain Hussain Jehangir Shaheed and Havildar Shafiq Ullah Shaheed on the 26th of May this year, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

However, during an intense exchange of fire, four brave soldiers fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat, including Sepoy Muhammad Idrees, Sepoy Badam Gul, Sub Inspector Tajmir Shah, and Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Akram.

“Security forces of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen the nation’s resolve,” said the ISPR statement.

Afghan Taliban ISPR TTP terrorists Pakistan Security forces

Comments

200 characters

Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar IBO: ISPR

Pakistan extends stay of registered Afghan refugees by one year

Will personally oversee process of downsizing, rightsizing: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 retreats, falls over 1% to close below 80,000 amid selling pressure

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

PM Shehbaz says no decision made regarding wheat exports

6 months of 2024: Pakistan’s startup funding falls 92%, amounts to measly $3mn

Every member of selection committee shares responsibility of decisions: Wahab

Israel presses Gaza aggression hours after deadly airstrike on tent camp

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

Read more stories