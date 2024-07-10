Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar IBO: ISPR

Three terrorists, including a high-value target named Commander Abdul Raheem, were killed during a joint intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces and police in Peshawar, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorist Commander Abdul Raheem was highly wanted by the security forces. A six-million-rupee head money was fixed on him by the government.

He remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

He was also responsible for the Shahadat of Captain Hussain Jehangir Shaheed and Havildar Shafiq Ullah Shaheed on the 26th of May this year, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, four brave soldiers fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat, including Sepoy Muhammad Idrees, Sepoy Badam Gul, Sub Inspector Tajmir Shah, and Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Akram.

“Security forces of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen the nation’s resolve,” said the ISPR statement.