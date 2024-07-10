PM Shehbaz says no decision made regarding wheat exports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that the government has not yet decided on wheat exports, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier, the prime minister chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore to address the supply and demand of wheat as well as the federal government’s procurement program.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to use technology to make the process of wheat procurement process efficient and transparent.

In response to points raised by the opposition benches today, the premier clarified the government’s position on wheat exports.

Wheat crisis: PM suspends PASSCO higher-ups

The premier recalled that it is also part of the record that sugar and wheat were first exported and then imported during the reign of PTI in the past.

Meanwhile, responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the House that providing the best health facilities to the people is a priority of the government.

He said there is an acute shortage of nursing staff in the federal capital.

He said evening classes have been started at different nursing schools to meet the requirement.

Wheat procurement: FPCCI body challenges Passco’s competence

The House today passed “the State Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2024.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the bill is aimed at reconstituting the boards of SOEs to better align them with the reform initiatives for restructuring and transformation as well as privatization of certain entities.

Besides, “The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment), Bill, 2024 was introduced in the House today.

Earlier, the House offered fateha for the departed soul of Captain Osama bin Arshad and others embraced Shahadat in South Waziristan.

The House also prayed for the victims of the Neelum Valley incident.