AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.53%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.61%)
DGKC 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
FFBL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 158.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.92%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.86%)
PIBTL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.91%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.87%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,513 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 27,214 Decreased By -397.8 (-1.44%)
KSE100 79,897 Decreased By -775.2 (-0.96%)
KSE30 25,468 Decreased By -286.4 (-1.11%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says no decision made regarding wheat exports

BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2024 Updated July 10, 2024 06:48pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that the government has not yet decided on wheat exports, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier, the prime minister chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore to address the supply and demand of wheat as well as the federal government’s procurement program.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to use technology to make the process of wheat procurement process efficient and transparent.

In response to points raised by the opposition benches today, the premier clarified the government’s position on wheat exports.

Wheat crisis: PM suspends PASSCO higher-ups

The premier recalled that it is also part of the record that sugar and wheat were first exported and then imported during the reign of PTI in the past.

Meanwhile, responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the House that providing the best health facilities to the people is a priority of the government.

He said there is an acute shortage of nursing staff in the federal capital.

He said evening classes have been started at different nursing schools to meet the requirement.

Wheat procurement: FPCCI body challenges Passco’s competence

The House today passed “the State Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2024.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the bill is aimed at reconstituting the boards of SOEs to better align them with the reform initiatives for restructuring and transformation as well as privatization of certain entities.

Besides, “The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment), Bill, 2024 was introduced in the House today.

Earlier, the House offered fateha for the departed soul of Captain Osama bin Arshad and others embraced Shahadat in South Waziristan.

The House also prayed for the victims of the Neelum Valley incident.

Pakistan Economy Parliament House export industries PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz says no decision made regarding wheat exports

KSE-100 retreats, falls over 1% to close below 80,000 amid selling pressure

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan extends stay of registered Afghan refugees by one year

Azerbaijan eyes multi-billion-dollar investment in Pakistan: Musadik Malik

6 months of 2024: Pakistan’s startup funding falls 92%, amounts to measly $3mn

Israel presses Gaza aggression hours after deadly airstrike on tent camp

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

China says India has no right to develop contested border region

Oil steadies as OPEC keeps demand forecasts unchanged

Read more stories