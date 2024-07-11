AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NNI Published 11 Jul, 2024 05:13am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Wednesday announced strike against imposition of withholding tax by shutting down the mills for an indefinite period.

PFMA Punjab Chairman Asim Raza announced the decision of closure of flour mills, saying imposing tax on flour was unfathomable and unacceptable as it was an essential edible item used in every household of the country.

He said the flour millers would never become tax agents for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). According to sources, wheat washing in more than 1,500 flour mills of the country has been halted. Flour packing and supply will also be stopped from July 11.

Flour millers to go on strike from 11th

PFMA central chairman Chaudhry Amir Abdullah had announced suspension of flour mills’ operations after persistent deadlock with the government for not lifting the withholding tax on the flour.

“Instead of taxing the common man’s roti, the government should announce withdrawal of this unnecessary withholding tax,” he said.

He lambasted the FBR for being unable to meet grinding tax targets and leaving the masses burdened with excessive taxes.

