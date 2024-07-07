AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-07

Flour millers to go on strike from 11th

Zahid Baig Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

LAHORE: Flour millers from across the country unanimously rejected the withholding tax levied in the current budget and announced to go on an indefinite strike from July 11, 2024.

“If this tax is not withdrawn then we will stop washing of wheat from July 10 and then stop grinding/supply from July 11, 2024. The mills will remain at a halt till our demands are met,” said All Pakistan Flour Mills Association Central Chairman Asim Raza Ahmad while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

He was flanked by the sitting leadership of the PFMA from all the provinces and central body. About 600 millers attended a general body meeting convened today to discuss the issue of making flour mills withholding agents.

Asim said that the millers were of the view that tax collection is the duty of government and not the industry. Flour mills were already paying numerous taxes and imposition of new one will push the prices upwards.

Asim made an appeal to the Prime Minister to look in this matter. He said they will go on strike under compulsion if their demand is not met.

