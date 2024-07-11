US CG Peshawar inaugurates Malakand English Scholarship Programme

PESHAWAR: US Consulate General Peshawar held an opening ceremony for the University of Malakand’s English Access Scholarship Programme.

Consul General Shante Moore and Public Affairs Officer Greg McElwain interacted with the 165 students, teachers, and administrators who travelled from Malakand for the event, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The US Embassy-funded initiative provides English-language and leadership skills training to 13 to 20-year-old students from disadvantaged communities. Since the programme’s inception in Pakistan, 27,000 Pakistani students have completed the two-year course. In KP, where Access began in 2008, there are nearly 3,000 graduates.

“The Access programme is a key feature of the enduring collaboration between the United States and Pakistan,” said Consul General Moore. “Access programmes give young people the necessary tools to pursue a path to success.”

Access programmes are underway in 24 Pakistani cities, including Swabi, Charsadda, Malakand, and Mansehra. New Access programmes will begin in Nowshera this week and in Peshawar later this summer.

