AGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.88%)
DGKC 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.06%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 38.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.08%)
FFL 9.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 156.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.72%)
NBP 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.47%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
PAEL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 12.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
TPLP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TREET 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
TRG 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.78%)
UNITY 35.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.12%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,507 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,172 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.16%)
KSE100 79,784 Decreased By -112.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 25,419 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.19%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

US CG Peshawar inaugurates Malakand English Scholarship Programme

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

PESHAWAR: US Consulate General Peshawar held an opening ceremony for the University of Malakand’s English Access Scholarship Programme.

Consul General Shante Moore and Public Affairs Officer Greg McElwain interacted with the 165 students, teachers, and administrators who travelled from Malakand for the event, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The US Embassy-funded initiative provides English-language and leadership skills training to 13 to 20-year-old students from disadvantaged communities. Since the programme’s inception in Pakistan, 27,000 Pakistani students have completed the two-year course. In KP, where Access began in 2008, there are nearly 3,000 graduates.

“The Access programme is a key feature of the enduring collaboration between the United States and Pakistan,” said Consul General Moore. “Access programmes give young people the necessary tools to pursue a path to success.”

Access programmes are underway in 24 Pakistani cities, including Swabi, Charsadda, Malakand, and Mansehra. New Access programmes will begin in Nowshera this week and in Peshawar later this summer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shante Moore Malakand English Scholarship Programme

Comments

200 characters

US CG Peshawar inaugurates Malakand English Scholarship Programme

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories