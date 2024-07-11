Hunger strike: IK says he has not taken ‘final’ decision

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he has yet not taken a final decision regarding going on a hunger strike as he is waiting for some decisions.

When Khan was asked following the hearing of the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, when will he go on a hunger strike which he had announced during the previous hearing, he said that he would definitely go on a hunger strike, but now he is waiting for some decisions.

When he was asked the member of your cabinet former federal minister Pervaiz Khattak had recorded a statement against him, he said that he did not say anything important to the court and he would talk about it later during cross-examination.

To another question, he said that the only way to protect Pakistan is to hold fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa said why the PTI did not hold intra-party elections. Did the chief justice not know that our whole party had gone underground?

Earlier, Accountability Court judge Muhammad Ali Warriach while hearing the case recorded the statement of former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak. During the hearing, Khan’s counsel completed cross-examination of Abbas Goraya, a Patwari of Bani Gala Islamabad.

Khattak during his statement told the court that the matter was not on the agenda of the federal cabinet but was presented as an additional agenda. He and other cabinet members raised objection over the additional matter. During the meeting a closed envelope was presented regarding the amount, he said.

Khattak completed his statement within 15 minutes and then left the courtroom.

Khan’s counsel Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas, Usman Gull and NAB deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzzafar Abbasi appeared before the court.

However, prosecution witnesses and former principal secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan and former minister Zubaida Jalal failed to appear before the court.

The court, so far, has completed the recording of the statements of 31 witnesses and the cross-examination of 30 witnesses. The court after recording the statement of Khattak adjourned the hearing of the case till July 13.

