Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 131,908 tonnes of cargo comprising 32996 tonnes of import cargo and 53,718 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 78,190 comprised of 32,868 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 386 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo, 3,155 tonnes of General Cargo, 8,785 tonnes of Talc Powder & 32,996 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 53,718 comprised of 28,596 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,972 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo, 9,909 tonnes of Dap, 2,451 tonnes of Talc Powder & 790 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, X-Press Phoenix, Global Peace, Anassa, Sun 9 & Zhong Gu Hang Zhou berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships, namely, Apl Antwerp, Songa Neptune & Crimson Majesty sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Thakira’ left the port on today morning while two more ships, IVS Kerstrel and Sky Blue are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 27,049 tonnes, comprising 26,917 tonnes imports cargo and 132 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Lia, AU-Taurus and Toxotis & three more ships, Isabella, One Reliability and Maersk Kensington scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at respectively MW2, LCT, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on today 10th July, while three more container ships, APL Le Havre, Hyundai Hongkong and MSC Positano are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 11th June, 2024.

