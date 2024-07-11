AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 10, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              M.t Quetta     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         08-07-2024
B-1/B-2           Sun 9          Load           Eastwind Shipping
                                 Ethanol        Company            10-07-2024
B-2               SeahanIntrasia Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                                 Base Oil       Company            08-07-2024
B-4               Bam Arion      Load Rice      Ocean World        04-07-2024
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-5               Cos            Load           Ocean Services     08-07-2024
                  Prosperity     Clinkers       Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11         Al Mothanna    Load           Universal Shipp    04-07-2024
                                 General        Pvt Ltd
                                 Cargo
B-12/B-13         Caravel        Dap            Bulk Cargo
                                                Agencies           07-07-2024
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-13         Mercurius      Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Project        Ship Corpt         08-07-2024
B-15/B-14         Kachana        Cargo Disc     Seahawks           06-07-2024
                  Naree          General        Pvt Ltd
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Bittumax       -              M. International
                                                Services           04-07-2024
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-25              Global Peace   Load           Eastwind Shippi    09-07-2024
                                 Base Oil       Company
B-28/B-29         OoclNorflok    D/L            Oocl Pakistan      08-07-2024
                                 Container      Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-1     Cypress        D/L            CmaCgm Pakistan    09-07-2024
                                 Container      Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
Sapt-3            X-Press        D/L            X-Press Feeders
                  Phoenix        Container      Shipping           09-07-2024
                                 Ship           Agency
Sapt-4            Zhong Gu       D/L            Sharaf Shipping    10-07-2024
                  Hang Zhou      Container      Agency Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.t Quetta        10-07-2024     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
OoclNorflok       10-07-2024     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
                                 Ship                                 Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Gaby              10-07-2024     L/8500 Ethanol             Eastwind Shipping
                                                              Company Pvt Ltd
Raon Teresa       10-07-2024     D/1500 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                              Company Pvt Ltd
M.t. Sargodha     10-07-2024     D/70000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Frankfurt         10-07-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                          Ship                        Pakistan Pvt Ltd
ViraBhum.         10-07-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                 Ship                        Agencies Pvt Ltd
Ever Utile        10-07-2024     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                 Ship                        Shipping Pvt Ltd
Cosco             10-07-2024     D/2581                          CoscoShiping
Kunlunshan                       General Cargo               Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Shamrock          11-07-2024     L/14000 Ethanol                Alpine Marine
Jupiter                                                       Service Pvt Ltd
Eva Richway       11-07-2024     D/6500 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                              Company Pvt Ltd
Devashree         11-07-2024     D/4000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                              Service Pvt Ltd
MscMomasa         11-07-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                 Ship                        Pakistan Pvt Ltd
One Reliability   11-07-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                 Ship                        Express Pakistan
Gfs Ruby          11-07-2024     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                 Ship                         Company Pvt Ltd
Kiran Anatolia    11-07-2024     D/59128                    Legend Shipping &
                                 General Cargo              Logistics Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Antwerp       10-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Songa Neptune     10-07-2024     Tanker                                     -
Crimson
Majesty           10-07-2024     Talc Powder                                -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Atlantic       Palm Kernel    Hong Kong        July07, 2024
                  Spirit
MW-2              Ivs Kestrel    Steel coil     Ass. Linear      July09, 2024
                                                Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Sky Blue       Palm oil       Alpine           July09, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Common         Rice           Ocean Service    July09, 2024
                  Venture
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Thakira        LNG            GSA                          July 10th, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Ivs Kestrel       Steel coil     Ass. Linear Agency           July 10th, 2024
Sky Blue          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Lia               Cement         Crystal Sea Ship             July 10th, 2024
Toxotis           Coal           Crystal Shipp                           -do-
Au-Taurus         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Pioneer Elite     River Sand     Crystal Sea Ship          Waiting for Berths
Achilleas-S       Cement         Ever Green                              -do-
IVS Sparrow
Hawk              Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
Sara              Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE Reliability   Container      GAC                          July 10th, 2024
Maersk
Kensington        Container      GAC                                     -do-
Isabella          LPG            GSA                                     -do-
APL Le Havre      Container      GAC                          July 11th, 2024
Hyundai
Hongkong          Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

