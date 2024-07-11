Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 10, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 M.t Quetta Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 08-07-2024 B-1/B-2 Sun 9 Load Eastwind Shipping Ethanol Company 10-07-2024 B-2 SeahanIntrasia Disc Eastwind Shipping Base Oil Company 08-07-2024 B-4 Bam Arion Load Rice Ocean World 04-07-2024 Pvt Ltd B-5 Cos Load Ocean Services 08-07-2024 Prosperity Clinkers Pvt Ltd B-10/B-11 Al Mothanna Load Universal Shipp 04-07-2024 General Pvt Ltd Cargo B-12/B-13 Caravel Dap Bulk Cargo Agencies 07-07-2024 Pvt Ltd B-14/B-13 Mercurius Disc Pakistan National Project Ship Corpt 08-07-2024 B-15/B-14 Kachana Cargo Disc Seahawks 06-07-2024 Naree General Pvt Ltd Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Bittumax - M. International Services 04-07-2024 Pvt Ltd B-25 Global Peace Load Eastwind Shippi 09-07-2024 Base Oil Company B-28/B-29 OoclNorflok D/L Oocl Pakistan 08-07-2024 Container Pvt Ltd Ship ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2/Sapt-1 Cypress D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 09-07-2024 Container Pvt Ltd Ship Sapt-3 X-Press D/L X-Press Feeders Phoenix Container Shipping 09-07-2024 Ship Agency Sapt-4 Zhong Gu D/L Sharaf Shipping 10-07-2024 Hang Zhou Container Agency Pvt Ltd Ship ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.t Quetta 10-07-2024 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corpt OoclNorflok 10-07-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan Ship Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Gaby 10-07-2024 L/8500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Raon Teresa 10-07-2024 D/1500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Pvt Ltd M.t. Sargodha 10-07-2024 D/70000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Frankfurt 10-07-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd ViraBhum. 10-07-2024 D/L Container United Marine Ship Agencies Pvt Ltd Ever Utile 10-07-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Ship Shipping Pvt Ltd Cosco 10-07-2024 D/2581 CoscoShiping Kunlunshan General Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd Shamrock 11-07-2024 L/14000 Ethanol Alpine Marine Jupiter Service Pvt Ltd Eva Richway 11-07-2024 D/6500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Devashree 11-07-2024 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine Service Pvt Ltd MscMomasa 11-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd One Reliability 11-07-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Ship Express Pakistan Gfs Ruby 11-07-2024 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Ship Company Pvt Ltd Kiran Anatolia 11-07-2024 D/59128 Legend Shipping & General Cargo Logistics Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Apl Antwerp 10-07-2024 Container Ship - Songa Neptune 10-07-2024 Tanker - Crimson Majesty 10-07-2024 Talc Powder - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Atlantic Palm Kernel Hong Kong July07, 2024 Spirit MW-2 Ivs Kestrel Steel coil Ass. Linear July09, 2024 Agency ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine July09, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Common Rice Ocean Service July09, 2024 Venture ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Thakira LNG GSA July 10th, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Ivs Kestrel Steel coil Ass. Linear Agency July 10th, 2024 Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Lia Cement Crystal Sea Ship July 10th, 2024 Toxotis Coal Crystal Shipp -do- Au-Taurus Palm oil Alpine -do- Pioneer Elite River Sand Crystal Sea Ship Waiting for Berths Achilleas-S Cement Ever Green -do- IVS Sparrow Hawk Steel Coil GAC -do- Sara Rice Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= ONE Reliability Container GAC July 10th, 2024 Maersk Kensington Container GAC -do- Isabella LPG GSA -do- APL Le Havre Container GAC July 11th, 2024 Hyundai Hongkong Container GAC -do- MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

