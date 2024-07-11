KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 10, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 M.t Quetta Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 08-07-2024
B-1/B-2 Sun 9 Load Eastwind Shipping
Ethanol Company 10-07-2024
B-2 SeahanIntrasia Disc Eastwind Shipping
Base Oil Company 08-07-2024
B-4 Bam Arion Load Rice Ocean World 04-07-2024
Pvt Ltd
B-5 Cos Load Ocean Services 08-07-2024
Prosperity Clinkers Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11 Al Mothanna Load Universal Shipp 04-07-2024
General Pvt Ltd
Cargo
B-12/B-13 Caravel Dap Bulk Cargo
Agencies 07-07-2024
Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-13 Mercurius Disc Pakistan National
Project Ship Corpt 08-07-2024
B-15/B-14 Kachana Cargo Disc Seahawks 06-07-2024
Naree General Pvt Ltd
Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Bittumax - M. International
Services 04-07-2024
Pvt Ltd
B-25 Global Peace Load Eastwind Shippi 09-07-2024
Base Oil Company
B-28/B-29 OoclNorflok D/L Oocl Pakistan 08-07-2024
Container Pvt Ltd
Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-1 Cypress D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 09-07-2024
Container Pvt Ltd
Ship
Sapt-3 X-Press D/L X-Press Feeders
Phoenix Container Shipping 09-07-2024
Ship Agency
Sapt-4 Zhong Gu D/L Sharaf Shipping 10-07-2024
Hang Zhou Container Agency Pvt Ltd
Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.t Quetta 10-07-2024 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
OoclNorflok 10-07-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
Ship Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Gaby 10-07-2024 L/8500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Company Pvt Ltd
Raon Teresa 10-07-2024 D/1500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Company Pvt Ltd
M.t. Sargodha 10-07-2024 D/70000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Frankfurt 10-07-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd
ViraBhum. 10-07-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Ship Agencies Pvt Ltd
Ever Utile 10-07-2024 D/L Container Green Pak
Ship Shipping Pvt Ltd
Cosco 10-07-2024 D/2581 CoscoShiping
Kunlunshan General Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Shamrock 11-07-2024 L/14000 Ethanol Alpine Marine
Jupiter Service Pvt Ltd
Eva Richway 11-07-2024 D/6500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Company Pvt Ltd
Devashree 11-07-2024 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Service Pvt Ltd
MscMomasa 11-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd
One Reliability 11-07-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Ship Express Pakistan
Gfs Ruby 11-07-2024 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Ship Company Pvt Ltd
Kiran Anatolia 11-07-2024 D/59128 Legend Shipping &
General Cargo Logistics Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Antwerp 10-07-2024 Container Ship -
Songa Neptune 10-07-2024 Tanker -
Crimson
Majesty 10-07-2024 Talc Powder -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Atlantic Palm Kernel Hong Kong July07, 2024
Spirit
MW-2 Ivs Kestrel Steel coil Ass. Linear July09, 2024
Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine July09, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Common Rice Ocean Service July09, 2024
Venture
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Thakira LNG GSA July 10th, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Ivs Kestrel Steel coil Ass. Linear Agency July 10th, 2024
Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Lia Cement Crystal Sea Ship July 10th, 2024
Toxotis Coal Crystal Shipp -do-
Au-Taurus Palm oil Alpine -do-
Pioneer Elite River Sand Crystal Sea Ship Waiting for Berths
Achilleas-S Cement Ever Green -do-
IVS Sparrow
Hawk Steel Coil GAC -do-
Sara Rice Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE Reliability Container GAC July 10th, 2024
Maersk
Kensington Container GAC -do-
Isabella LPG GSA -do-
APL Le Havre Container GAC July 11th, 2024
Hyundai
Hongkong Container GAC -do-
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
